After 6 weeks of decline, Kentucky’s unemployment claims shoot up again

More people are filing for unemployment in Kentucky, while many are still waiting to get their first benefits.

Jobless claims for the week of May 23 totaled more than 53,000. That’s the first increase in 6 weeks. Despite multiple businesses reopening and many people going back to work, thousands of Kentuckians are still losing their jobs and there are now more than 844,000 people who have filed unemployment claims.

Meanwhile, there are still many who have filed and are yet to see any money. One of them is Caroline Hughes who lost her job at a daycare in March. She filed almost 9 weeks ago and has not received any benefits. Hughes just graduated high school and was trying to save up for college and now she’s concerned about how she is going to pay for her freshman year.

“Right now I have not taken out any loans,” she says. “I am trying to just use my own savings and then scholarships to try to make my payments for college. But honestly, if I don’t get my benefits I don’t know if I will have to take out loans. I might have to.”

Her story is one of many. WKYT also heard from a dental hygienist who filed March 17 and has not seen any money, and a woman who is struggling to take care of her elderly father and is a diabetic in need of benefits and still has not received anything.

WKYT has reached out to state officials for comment and has been told someone will be available to speak about unemployment during Thursday’s 5 p.m. briefing with Governor Beshear.