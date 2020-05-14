After arrest, gym owner defies health order and reopens

A Southern California man arrested last weekend for reopening his gym is back in business again in violation of local coronavirus health orders.

Lou Uride acknowledged Thursday he could get arrested again but vowed to keep the doors open at his Metroflex Gym in Oceanside, north of San Diego.

His arrest Sunday may be the first for a business owner in California for defying a health order. In most other cases, an owner has been warned. Sometimes they are cited. California is now letting some counties with a low infection rate reopen more businesses than allowed under the state stay-at-home order. But gyms are not yet allowed to reopen anywhere.