After pandemic postpones plans, Boyle Co. restaurant excited to finally hold grand opening

Imagine putting all your effort into building a dream business, only to have it sidelines just as it was about to open.

That happened to a couple in Boyle County. Weeks before opening their unique restaurant, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

But just because they got knocked down, the owners say they’re not out.

“My wife and I have had a vision for this place, in the works for over 2 years now. It started in the Louisville airport, we were going on a trip,” says Beau Cacciatore, owner of Copper and Oak.

That first conversation culminated in transforming a pool hall to a bourbon bar and farm-to-table restaurant.

“We feel like we’ve hit all the notes and are bringing Danville something that’s been needed for awhile,” Cacciatore says.

Construction was nearly finished and a grand opening had been scheduled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“It changed the whole climate of the restaurant business.”

Suddenly, Beau and his wife found their dreams were put on hold.

“There’s probably better businesses we could have chosen at this point but it is what it is. Like I said we are going to be fine. We are going to get through this.”

He says they are following all the proper CDC guidelines and expanded their seating outdoor so they can finally open up to the community.

“The community here is great. They are supportive. We will struggle with our occupancy for a bit but that’s not going to be for forever,” says Cacciatore.

Copper and Oak is located on Main Street in Danville and is holding its long-awaited Grand Opening on Wednesday.