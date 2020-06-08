Advertisement

After pandemic postpones plans, Boyle Co. restaurant excited to finally hold grand opening

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Imagine putting all your effort into building a dream business, only to have it sidelines just as it was about to open.

That happened to a couple in Boyle County. Weeks before opening their unique restaurant, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

But just because they got knocked down, the owners say they’re not out.

“My wife and I have had a vision for this place, in the works for over 2 years now. It started in the Louisville airport, we were going on a trip,” says Beau Cacciatore, owner of Copper and Oak.

That first conversation culminated in transforming a pool hall to a bourbon bar and farm-to-table restaurant.

“We feel like we’ve hit all the notes and are bringing Danville something that’s been needed for awhile,” Cacciatore says.

Construction was nearly finished and a grand opening had been scheduled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“It changed the whole climate of the restaurant business.”

Suddenly, Beau and his wife found their dreams were put on hold.

“There’s probably better businesses we could have chosen at this point but it is what it is. Like I said we are going to be fine. We are going to get through this.”

He says they are following all the proper CDC guidelines and expanded their seating outdoor so they can finally open up to the community.

“The community here is great. They are supportive. We will struggle with our occupancy for a bit but that’s not going to be for forever,” says Cacciatore.

Copper and Oak is located on Main Street in Danville and is holding its long-awaited Grand Opening on Wednesday.

Latest News

State

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones endorses Charles Booker for US Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
For months, there was speculation that Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones would run for U.S. Senate with the goal of replacing U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

News

6/8/2020 Miren el resumen de las noticias de hoy español

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Lexington protesters meet downtown for 11th night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters are continuing to meet for the 11th night in a row in downtown Lexington to fight for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

News

Officials search for missing man in Wolfe Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Wolfe County Search and Rescue says they are looking for a missing man in Wolfe Lake or Campton Lake off the Mountain Parkway.

News

Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they’re prepared

Updated: 5 hours ago
The higher two-hundreds and lower three-hundreds. That’s where the number for new COVID-19 patients has stayed across the state the last few days.

Latest News

News

Lexington graduates discuss impact of protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jarvis Byrd and Devin Whitfield missed out on graduation due to COVID-19, and now they’re surrounded by protests.

News

Suspect in October homicide turns himself in to Lexington PD

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
18-year-old Kenneth J. Jackson turned himself in to the Fayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

News

WATCH | Employer takes action against man involved in fight during Lexington protest

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they're prepared

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

National

Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bonnie Pointer, a Grammy-winning founding member of the Pointer Sisters, who was essential to the group’s early success but left the group before most of their biggest hits, died Monday.

National

Rhode Island doughnut shop discontinues police and military discounts

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Rhode Island doughnut shop’s decision to end discounts for police officers and the military has sparked contention between the business and the town’s police department.