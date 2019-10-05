After seeing the turnout, organizers hope to make Chill Out and Proud Somerset an annual event

The first-ever Somerset pride festival for hundreds was more of a homecoming for one.

"Well I was born and raised here, but when I came out I lost a lot of my friends,” festival participant Anthony Pence said. “At that time, I knew I had to leave town."

That’s when Pence moved to Chicago, but when he heard about the effort in Somerset to celebrate love in all forms, he jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it.

"I knew I had to come back because there are so many people in this town that I didn’t know that would love me and accept me for who I am," Pence said.

"Everyone felt really passionate about doing something, but they weren't quite sure what,” Head Organizer Kat Moses said. “So, someone kind of threw out the idea of pride flippantly on Facebook."

In five months, it went from a Facebook comment to a full-fledged festival.

For organizers, it was an event to make sure everyone in the community felt love and acceptance, but another aspect at the forefront was safety.

Knowing that protestors tend to follow pride events, organizers worked with Kentucky State Police, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Somerset Police so when protesters did show up, both sides felt safe.

"It was to make sure that both sides felt honor in regards to space, honor in regards to their rights, but also protected from either side," Moses said.

Organizers had little idea of what to expect for the first year.

"We were hoping the first one would kind of tell us if our community was ready, and I think by the turnout, it’s obvious that they were," Moses said.

But now, they want the festival to become an annual tradition so that for at least one day, everyone feels at home.

Organizers of the pride festival also created an organization called PFLAG, standing for Parents and Families for Lesbians and Gays.

It’s a group that is already planning future events with the same feeling of inclusiveness for all.

To find out more information about those events, visit their website at www.chilloutandproud.org.