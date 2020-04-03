After travel restrictions many are calling 911 for informational purposes

On Monday governor Andy Beshear told Kentuckians that he signed an executive order to restrict out of state travel.

"We want people to informed, we want them to feel secure, that is our main focus," Lawson says.

Many have questions, but they've tried to find answers in the wrong places. Some more implemented changes to our new normal life, and as the first work week with this restriction comes to a close, there's been some backlash.

"We've received an overwhelming amount of 911 phone calls just for informational purposes, with people from within the state and outside the state calling to ask us if bridges, roads, roadways, or boarders, are otherwise closed," says commander of Kentucky State Police public affairs branch Sgt. Josh Lawson.

Lawson stresses these roads have not been closed. He says there are certain circumstances where travel is okay. For example, to get medicine, grocery shop, care for a loved one, or if you have a court order. But, these 911 calls can be detrimental.

"Anyone who calls 911 when it's not necessary when it is not an emergency, is using up that line while another individual may be in an emergency, a life-threatening emergency, that may need our assistance," says Lawson.

In a time of doubt, it's natural people will be looking for information.

"The easiest number that they know to try to get the information to try and get the answers that they need and sometimes that's 911unfortunately," says Lawson.

As a responder, Lawson wants to help ease discomfort.

"We want people to informed, we want them to feel secure, that is our main focus," he adds.

But, he does ask that we leave the 911 calls to those who do need emergency and life-saving services.

Lawson says if you are not facing an emergency but still need your questions answered, you can call non-emergency telephone lines.