After years of waiting, first business at City Center set to open soon

After more than a decade, the first business in City Center will soon be open.

Starbucks will open April 15, said Ralph Coldiron, project coordinator for City Center.

The new coffee shop features a super-sized, leather-wrapped bar. Coldiron said this "super" Starbucks is a new prototype for the coffee giant.

"When you walk into this Starbucks, hopefully, what you're going to say is 'Wow man, this is unbelievable,'" Coldiron said.

Inspectors gave final approval to Starbucks' fire and sprinkler systems, allowing the coffee shop to open on schedule, Coldiron said.

Coldiron said crews are "on the cusp" of having the 12-story office tower, 700-car underground parking garage, and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse open by mid-April.

"We're filling up our retail space on Main Street. We've already got an Italian restaurant. Limestone Bank is committed and we put their sign up today, so there's a lot of excitement going on," Coldiron said.

As hard hat areas give way to retail space open for business, Coldiron expects City Center will draw a big crowd.

"We think that City Center is going to be the new heartbeat for our downtown, bring more excitement, bring more people downtown," Coldiron said.

Once the office building and parking garage are open, workers will turn their attention to finishing the Mariott and Residence Inn hotels, which Coldiron said should be open by late fall.