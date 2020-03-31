Agave & Rye restaurants donating latex gloves to healthcare workers, despite struggling themselves

The restaurant industry is one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 restrictions. Some are barely surviving with curbside takeout and delivery, while others have closed altogether.

The four Agave & Rye locations have donated about 10,000 latex gloves so far.

At Agave & Rye's Lexington location, the chairs are put up, the doors locked, and the parking lot nearly empty.

"It kind of smacked us in the face at once, first Ohio and then the next day Kentucky," Agave & Rye General Manager Chris Britt said. "We didn't really have a game plan of how to handle it."

All four locations closed and several layoffs were made.

But, even as they're struggling to survive themselves, the restaurants are concerned for their communities. That's why they've launched Gloves on Hand, an effort to donate latex gloves to healthcare workers who are in desperate need of personal protective equipment.

"We preach our five core values that we as a company have always done, and one of those is to embrace the communities that allow us to set up shop," Britt said. "We're just trying to give back to them what they've given us."

The four locations have donated about 10,000 gloves so far, and they're turning to other restaurants and bars who are able to donate too.

At the same time, the restaurants are working on plans to get back on their feet so their communities can support them right back.

"Whenever we open the doors, we're going to get the ball rolling," Britt said. "We're going to roll out a new menu, so it's kind of like a fresh start for all of us."

In the meantime, Agave & Rye is the one lending a helping glove.

For businesses interested in getting involved, click here.