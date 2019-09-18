Agricultural commissioner discusses mental health issues, suicide concerns among farmers

State leaders are talking today about the difficulties farming families can face and the resources that they provide when times get tough.

National Farm Safety and Health Week is a nationwide initiative to shed light on the dangers farmers can face. Many of the dangers are physical, like working in the elements on large machines.

But there are also mental dangers.

"Particularly during sustained years of low commodity prices," Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said. "Nationally, the state departments are agriculture are trying to be more aggressive towards reaching out to those farmers during tough times."

Quarles joined more than 30 students from LaRue County FFA Wednesday morning to raise awareness. Lawmakers across the country are calling farmer suicide an epidemic.

Farmers deal with multiple stresses and uncertainties, including low crop prices, a factor that could contribute to depression and even lead to suicide.

"Mental health issues on the farm a lot of times originate from being short on cash, low commodity prices, not knowing who is going to take on the farming operation next generation," Quarles said. "Sometimes it's a lack of being able to get the crop in due to labor issues. It's a lot of different issues wrapped into one."

