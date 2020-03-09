Ahead of spring break travels, UK tells students to stay safe during COVID-19 outbreak

Next week is spring break for UK students. UK president Eli Capilouto is encouraging students to stay safe and healthy. The university is taking extra precautions and keeping close tabs on where students are traveling to.

"I'm going to Jackson, Tennessee," says UK student Benjamine Bayles.

"To Colorado, I'm going to Copper Mountain," says UK student Zach Hignite.

Spring break… a time for students to unwind or spend time with friends. But COVID-19 may be putting a damper on some plans.

Spokespeople for UK say to be weary no matter where you're traveling, whether it's domestic or abroad. Four countries, China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea are strongly discouraged, and if you go, you will be quarantined when you return back to the US.

These four countries have reached a CDC level-3 for travel warnings. This means the CDC recommends no one travel there unless necessary. As the virus situation develops, other locations could also become on high alert.

"Maybe right now it's not at a level-3 country, but if it becomes a level-3, you're going to be in that same situation when you come back, and it is a fluid and dynamic situation right now,” says UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

For the most part, students don't seem to be concerned.

"I feel like I would probably just go ahead and do it, because I mean it's like in the United States anyway, so, I don't know, I feel like it would be worth the risk," says UK student Peyton Murray.

"Personally I'm not too worried about it. I know that the coronavirus seems like its hitting more older generations, at least fatality wise," says Hignite.

But, some are questioning previous plans.

"I'm going to middle Tennessee, and it's funny they just went through an outbreak in middle Tennessee, so I thought about that," says Bayles.

Despite concerns, UK is moving forward with all spring break programs, besides ones in CDC warning locations.

