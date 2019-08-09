Air transport program helps transport Kentucky animals for better adoption chances

Animals in one Kentucky county are getting a better chance at being adopted thanks to a program.

Pilots N Paws is helping the Montgomery County Animal Shelter alleviate overcrowing by moving adoptable animals to other parts of the country.

"Shelters are all so overcrowded everywhere, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, all surrounding areas," Montgomery County Animal Shelter Volunteer Coordinator Holly Cichelli said.

A few weeks ago, Piper, a new mother, and her five puppies were dropped off at the facility in bad shape.

"They were very very thin and obviously had not had a lot of human contact," Cichelli said. "They were absolutely terrified."

The shelter had only two weeks to find them a home before workers would be forced to euthanize them, so they had to get creative. Instead of searching for a new home on land, they decided to turn to the skies.

Pilots like Eduard Seitgan volunteer their time to transport the animals. He flew the rescue animals on his birthday.

"It feels great to help save a life...to make a little bit of a difference," Seitan said. "The idea of this little guy being euthanized...can't do it."

There were a few hiccups along the way. Piper actually escaped before being flown out, leaving her puppies to make the journey alone. Bad weather also led to a few flight delays, but eventually, they all made it to a shelter in Park Falls, Wisconsin.