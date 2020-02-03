Air travelers in Lexington share concerns about coronavirus

Travel restrictions are in place to help prevent the spread of the virus. But even with those restrictions, the coronavirus is raising concerns for travelers.

Travelers at Bluegrass Airport said they understood the need for those restrictions, but also said it has only added to an already stressful process.

"We were a little nervous," traveler Dexter Francis said. "My first thought was we need masks, but then we looked it up and they were like, you can still get it if you have masks. You're supposed to have the masks if you have it."

The coronavirus wasn't having much of an impact here, but everyone WKYT's Victor Puente spoke with was aware of it.

"A lot of frustration from a lot of people who are waiting long enough anyway," traveler Cabell Francis said.

There's now more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. 361 people have died in China and 11 people are being treated for it here in the U.S. So far, the only reports of it in the US are in California, Chicago, Massachusetts, Arizona and Washington state.

Homeland Security announced it would be diverting all airline passengers who have been in China to one of eleven airports in the US, so they can be screened for any potential symptoms.

Not only that, they may reroute flights if anyone on board is found to have been in China in the past 14 days.

That could cause some other passengers to be rerouted as well, but folks at the airport said they understood the precautions.

If a traveler who is re-routed shows no symptoms following that screening, they are still asked to self-quarantine at home.

The Kentucky Chinese American Association is raising money to purchase medical supplies and send them to hospitals in China. If you wish to donate, you can find the GoFundMe page by clicking here.