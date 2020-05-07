Airlines crushed; IRS wants checks sent to the dead returned

Emerging data from airlines around the world are painting a devastating picture.

JetBlue Airways swung to a $268 million loss in the first quarter. President Joanna Geraghty says bookings remain “extremely limited.”

Air France-KLM suffered a first-quarter loss of 1.8 billion euros, but predicts the second quarter will be far worse, with traffic down 95%. Markets, however, are moving higher Thursday on hopes that the worst of the pandemic has passed.

The IRS, meanwhile, is saying that relief payments made to the deceased must be returned to the federal government.