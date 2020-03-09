Airlines taking steps to keep travelers safe amid COVID-19 outbreak

Many travelers are concerned about the spread of coronavirus, and so are the country's major airlines.

So, far there's been confirmed cases of COVID-19 in more than 70 countries and airlines are feeling the effects.

[INTERACTIVE: The facts about coronavirus]

With the spreading virus, airlines have put in place new policies to keep passengers safe.

Delta has doubled down on its cleaning program adding a new fogging process to disinfect aircraft. Officials say employees are also wiping down seatback touchscreens.

Inside the airports, they're cleaning ticket counters, and kiosks multiple times a day, while handing out hand sanitizer to passengers.

Allegiant, a domestic carrier, has not canceled any flights but says its maintaining contact with the CDC.

Other airlines are making it easier for travelers to adjust plans.

American, United, and Jet Blue customers with reservations can make one-time flight changes for free.

"I think it's a great thing," said Nichole Dutter, who is traveling from Arkansas. "It should be done all the time not just in light of this situation. It should be standard, but it's a good thing."

Even though some of the people we spoke with plan to continue their travels, they tell me they are taking extra precautions by using hand sanitizer and washing their hands frequently.

As more travel restrictions become possible, airlines are advising people to check their flight status before heading to the airport.