Al Roker calls Matt Bevin 'nitwit governor' after school closing comments

NBC's Al Roker was highly critical of Kentucky governor Matt Bevin Wednesday morning after his comments on cold weather school closings.

The longtime Today forecaster finished his forecast on an MSNBC segment calling out Bevin for saying "we're getting soft" when it comes to school closings during a Tuesday radio interview.

"This nitwit governor in Kentucky saying these kids who are going to be in sub-zero wind chills...no! Cancel school," Roker said. "Adults, if they want to be out there, that's great. These are our children, you know. I'm glad you're not a teacher."

Bevin would say in the interview he was being "slightly facetious" and said it is better to err on the side of caution, but he also said he was concerned about certain trends in the country.

"In America, on this and many other fronts, we're sending messages to our young people that if life is hard you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere in a warm place and just wait until it stops being hard, and that just isn't reality. It isn't," Bevin said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department, in an apparent reference to Roker's comment, asked the public to not be a "nitwit" and bring pets inside because of the cold weather.

WKYT has reached out to the governor's office for a comment. Republican Party of Kentucky spokesperson Tres Watson criticized media coverage of Bevin's comments, asking why the press is "obsessed" over what he said.

