Alabama man arrested in officer-involved shooting, armed robbery

Kentucky State Police say a man has been arrested after shooting another man in the head, leading police on a chase, and then crashing into a Waffle House restaurant.

According to the Nelson Sheriff, dispatch received a call around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a robbery at a home where shots had been fired.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the victim in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head. They were able to get a description and the first name of the suspect from the homeowner.

A short time later, Kentucky State Police saw the vehicle matching the description given by the Sheriff's Office, and began a pursuit.

Troopers say the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Justin Robert Hardin, from Orange Beach, Alabama, sped down the Bluegrass Parkway at over 100 mph.

Police were able to set up spike strips, that reportedly deflated the front right tire, after which Hardin got off the parkway, onto northbound I-65, and then exited onto Bardstown Road.

That's when police say Hardin entered the Waffle House restaurant and crashed into the building. According to investigators, Hardin didn't comply with officer commands. At some point, a Trooper fired his gun, hitting Hardin in the leg.

Hardin was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and then taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Detectives say he admitted to the shooting. Investigators say the incident appears to be drug-related.

Hardin faces charges was charged with attempted murder, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police, among other charges.

