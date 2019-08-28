Alabama man drops ID, Social Security card while loading stolen TVs into getaway car, police say

29-year-old Cortez Mondrea Rich (Source: Brent PD)
Updated: Wed 4:05 PM, Aug 28, 2019

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man has been arrested and charged after police say he stole TVs from a retail store but left behind evidence leading authorities his way.

On July 24, Brent Police were called to Walmart about a theft. When they arrived, employees told them a man placed two large TVs in a buggy and pushed them out a rear fire exit.

However, they said in the process of loading the TVs into a car, the man dropped a red bag containing his Alabama ID and social security card.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for 29-year-old Cortez Mondrea Rich and he was arrested August 25. He was charged with theft of property. He is being held in the Bibb County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

