Alabama's strict anti-abortion bill headed to governor

Alabama lawmakers have passed a near total ban on abortion. If signed into law, it would be the most restrictive abortion measure in the United States.

The state Senate on Tuesday passed the bill that would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony.

The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey, who will decide whether to sign the legislation into law. The Republican has not said publically whether she supports the measure.

Senators voted 25-6 for the bill that already cleared the House of Representatives.

The bill contains an exception for when the pregnancy creates a serious health risk for the woman, but there is no exception for rape or incest.

Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia recently have approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy.

Critics have promised a swift lawsuit to challenge the ban if enacted.