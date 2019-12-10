Alaska Air offers annual ugly holiday sweater special

Alaska Airlines is definitely feeling the holiday spirit with their annual ugly holiday sweater special.

The company will give anyone wearing a holiday sweater priority boarding on Dec. 20.

That’s National Ugly Sweater Day, but Alaska Airlines says any kind of holiday sweater will do, even if it is not ugly.

The airline has called itself the “merrier carrier” and puts up decorations, plays holiday-themed boarding music, and shows free holiday movies in-flight.

Alaska Airlines has now offered priority boarding to customers wearing holiday outfits for three years in a row.

