Alaska, Pit/boxer mix (Jan. 29, 2020)

WKYT and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic are teaming up with the Lexington Humane Society to get as many dogs and cats adopted as possible.

Alaska is a 3-month-old pit/boxer mix puppy who needs a new, energetic family!

She is a beautiful, brindle puppy.

Alaska is energetic and needs a lot of playtimes. She loves to play chase and is still working on the whole fetch thing.

She would fit best in a home (not an apartment) with a family that can give her lots of love and attention.

She is up-to-date on vaccinations and has been spayed.

Alaska's adoption fee is $249.

The adoption comes with a free vet visit at the Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic.

All LHS animals have been spayed/neutered before going up for adoption, and they are up-to-date on vaccinations per their age and with an adoption.

All of the animals have been microchipped, given de-wormer, heartworm prevention, and flea control, and adoption includes free 30-day pet insurance and a free 10-day vet visit!

