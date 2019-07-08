Alcohol suspected in Kentucky crash that killed 1, injured 2

Authorities in one Kentucky county have arrested a man who was believed to be driving under the influence during a deadly crash early Monday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash around 3 a.m. on Bluestem Drive in Burlington. When deputies arrived they say they found a car in the backyard of a home with one person dead.

Deputies believe the driver left the right side of the road before going through two front yards, striking a tree and traveling through a wood line before ending up in a backyard.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and are expected to survive the crash.

The driver, Anthony W. Yeager, 22, of Hebron was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, DUI, two assault charges, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

Deputies believe Yeager was driving in excess of 20 mph above the speed limit when the crash happened.

Yeager was placed in the Boone County Detention Center.