Kentucky soft drink company Ale-8-One is launching a new flavor.

Cherry Ale-8-Zero Sugar will launch this weekend.

The company says they are building on the success of Cherry Ale-8, which was released in 2018.

You can be one of the first to try the new flavor. Samples will be given out Thursday at 3:30 at the Clark County Courthouse and Friday at 5:30 at The Summit at Fritz Farm in Lexington.

You'll be able to find Cherry Ale-8-Zero Sugar in stores, starting next week.