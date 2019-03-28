Alert: Rise in E. coli linked to Kentucky children with 'extensive' fast food exposure

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has issued an alert stating there is a sudden increase in E. Coli cases, and it is linked to fast food.

The alert states the E. Coli 0103 cases were reported Mar. 5-25 with children and teenagers. The health department has confirmed 19 cases, and most are in central Kentucky. Fayette County is one of the counties where cases are being reported.

The health department says those affected have had an "extensive exposure to fast food."

The outbreak isn't limited to young people. Acute diarrhea is a symptom of E. Coli 0103. You are asked to seek medical attention and if you believe you may have E. Coli.