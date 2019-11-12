Alex Trebek tearful in Final Jeopardy! answer

In Monday night's episode of Jeopardy! one contestant used his answer to honor host Alex Trebek.

Answering the Final Jeopardy! question during the Tournament of Champions, contestant Dhruv Gaur didn't write the correct answer, instead he wrote a response felt by many Jeopardy! fans.

Today's Final Jeopardy! includes a heartfelt moment with Alex and another win for Emma! #TournamentOfChampions pic.twitter.com/qWnKFUKL2U — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 12, 2019

The answer cost Gaur $1,995, but left Trebek tearful. In October, the 79-year-old said his stage four cancer diagnosis could end his run as host of Jeopardy!

Following the airing of tonight's episode, the Jeopardy! Twitter account tweeted a photo of Gaur's emotional answer. It included the caption "Couldn't have said it better ourselves, Dhruv! #WeLoveYouAlex"

Emma Boettcher earned her way into the finals of the Tournament of Champions. Her winnings tonight were $29,601.