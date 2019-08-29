Alex Trebek is back for next season of 'Jeopardy!' as cancer recovery continues

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek is back to host the syndicated game show's 36th season.

Trebek, 79, was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer earlier this year, but he said in May doctors told him he is "near remission."

"I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy," Trebek said. "Thankfully, that is now over. I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now."

Trebek celebrated his 79th birthday on the "Jeopardy!" set, and he even joked with the audience during a question and answer session, saying he would want Betty White to play him in a biographical film.

"Jeopardy!" made many headlines during its 35th season as not only did Trebek's health make national headlines, but contestant James Holzauer would become the second-winningest contestant in the show's history.

Season 36 premieres at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 on WKYT.