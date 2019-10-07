Alex Trebek says cancer battle may lead to end as host of 'Jeopardy!'

Game show host Alex Trebek said his ongoing pancreatic cancer battle may lead to the end of his run as host of 'Jeopardy!'

Trebek told CTV he will remain as host for as long as he can, but he says his chemotherapy is causing sores in his mouth, and it gives him trouble enunciating words.

“I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience that notice also, but they’re forgiving,” Trebek said. “But there will come a point when they (fans and producers) will no longer be able to say, ‘It’s okay.'"

Trebek also said in the interview he isn't afraid of dying, and he has lived a full life. The 79-year-old has hosted "Jeopardy!" since the show returned to syndication in 1984.

"Jeopardy!" airs at 7:30 p.m. on WKYT.