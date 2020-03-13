All Lexington Public Library locations closing

A release from the Lexington Public Library states that all library locations will close for two weeks as concerns continue to arise over COVID-19.

Locations will close at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, and will remain closed until the morning of Monday, April 6. The re-opening date may change dependent on the state of the virus’ spread over the closure period.

During the closure, meeting rooms will be closed to the public, all LBL classes and programs will be canceled including outreach services. Due dates for library materials will be extended, and late fees and fines will be suspended.

“Our goal is to limit any community transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “We are listening to state and local leaders as they recommend people not congregate in groups and observe social distancing. We will continue to evaluate the real and potential threat of the global pandemic on our local community.”

The virtual library will remain open, including online classes and digital reading materials at www.lexpublib.org.

Library staff will be compensated according to LPL’s emergency pay procedure to ensure staff is financially secure during this time.

