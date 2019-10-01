All Winchester businesses can now sell alcohol on Sundays

All Winchester businesses will be able to sell alcohol seven days a week.

The board of commissioners voted on the highly contested ordinance allowing Sunday sales Tuesday night. It passed three to two and it will go into effect in the next two weeks.

Several people took the podium to passionately defend their stances on the issue. Employees from Abettor Brewing came to the meeting. They left feeling excited for the economic boom they believe Winchester will see with the new alcohol regulations.

The ordinance is such a hot topic, it jumped to the top of the agenda.

More people took the stand to support and oppose the second reading of item number nine. Some of them speaking off the cuff, others bringing petitions and prepared statements. The majority of them were staunchly against Sunday sales.

Some were surprised the majority of commissioners voted in favor.

"I was here for the first reading, and the mayor cast the top vote, and this one I didn't know until the end," said Laura Freeman, owner of Wildcat Willie's Distillery.

Local businesses celebrated the outcome.

"It's really about a fair playing field for the business people and crafts people in Winchester that we're trying to promote a healthy economy here," said Christopher Benevides, who was in support of the ordinance.

Abettor Brewing is directly impacted by the new ordinance. Tyler Montgomery, his co workers, family and folks in support of the new rule celebrated the new regulations over a beer.

"There's other businesses in Winchester that can be open on Sunday and serve beer on Sunday, but for whatever reason we can't because we don't serve food, even though we have food trucks on a regular basis," said Montgomery.

He's eager to open the doors to tourists especially.

"We've always gone to other craft breweries throughout the state, usually on Sundays, it's just a big day that we've always done this," he said.

Other supporters say they want to use some of the money they raise from the sales and put it toward community projects, alcohol education and rehabilitation.