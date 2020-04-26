All patients discharged from USNS Comfort

All remaining patients on the USNS Comfort will be transferred off the ship by Sunday.

Forty-two patients were on the ship as of Thursday.

The naval hospital ship has been docked in New York City for weeks to help with the influx of coronavirus patients.

The ship’s initial mission was to treat only non-coronavirus patients, but the U.S. military later said the ship would take patients whether they tested positive for the virus or not.

