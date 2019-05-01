Allegations of ‘rape attic,’ hazing lead to frats disbanding at Swarthmore

Two Swarthmore College fraternities, Phi Psi and Delta Upsilon have announced plans to disband following recent allegations of racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior against past members.

Days of protest at a fraternity house called attention to allegations of sexual assault and hazing. (Source: KYW/CNN)

Disturbing documents from 2013 to 2016 were leaked to campus publications earlier this month in publications The Phoenix and Voices.

The documents included crude descriptions of sexual encounters and hazing, racist tropes and references to a “rape attic.”

“These most recent leaks have recatalyzed that particular demand in the sense that we now have documentation of things students have been saying forever, which is that the fraternities are not safe,” said Morgin Goldberg, one of the protest organizers, who said she was victimized at the fraternity.

Students at the private Pennsylvania liberal arts college staged a sit-in at the Phi Psi house.

Swarthmore President Valerie Smith condemned the documents and suspended all fraternity activity pending the results of an investigation..

Swarthmore’s Delta Upsilon and Phi Psi announced on Facebook Tuesday night they’d decided to disband.

Delta Upsilon posted in part: “We hope that our former house will provide a space that is inclusive, safe and promotes healing.”

Phi Psi said it was “appalled and disgusted” and “cannot in good conscience be members of an organization with such a painful history.”

Protesters want the frat houses to go to groups that have been historically marginalized by fraternities, such as students of color, disabled students and LGBTQ students.

