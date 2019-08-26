FBI says no evidence threats to schools in Kentucky, Arkansas are credible

Some school districts are looking to calm the nerves of parents and students after a post circulating on Facebook threatened schools on August 28 in Kentucky and August 29 in Arkansas.

Authorities say the threat came from an online gaming chat room that indicated there will be an incident at a Kentucky and Arkansas school on August 28 and 29 but did not name a specific location in either state.

"We want to be clear this is an unsubstantiated claim and we are releasing this information to our stakeholders out of an abundance of caution," said Lincoln County Superintendent Michael Rowe.

The FBI is monitoring the threats along with state and local law enforcement agencies.