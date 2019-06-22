Allen Co. driver killed after tree falls on truck

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WBKO) – A man has died after a tree fell onto his truck Friday night.

According to sister station WBKO, deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office were called out around 8 p.m. on a report that someone was entrapped in their vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver was turning off of Washington School Road in Scottsville when a tree fell onto his pickup truck.

Deputies confirmed the driver was killed at the scene. The identity of the man has not been released.

 
