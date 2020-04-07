Allergies, flu, coronavirus: What your symptoms mean

It’s the end of flu season and the beginning of spring allergy season in the middle of a global pandemic. The question is, how do you know what you might be suffering from if you aren’t feeling great?

When it comes to allergies, symptoms tend to stay localized in your head. Do you have a runny nose, itchy eyes and sneezing?

Chances are, you are suffering from seasonal allergies, especially if you tend to feel these symptoms around the same time each year.

If you're not being triggered by something, it could be a common cold.

Flu symptoms tend to be a fever, fatigue, body aches and a cough. It's usually paired with a sore throat.

Cold and mild flu symptoms usually resolve themselves, but severe flu and coronavirus symptoms may get worse before getting better.

When it come to the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants you to look out for a few main symptoms.

- A fever

- A dry cough

- Shortness of breath, or inability to take a deep breath

- If you’ve been exposed to someone who has the virus

Experts believe that many people who contract coronavirus will experience mild to no symptoms.

If you’re having trouble breathing or persistent and unusual chest pain, the CDC indicates these may be emergency warning signs for COVID-19 and you should seek emergency medical attention.

