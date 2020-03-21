Allergies symptoms vs COVID-19

Allergy season has added more complications to the struggles we are facing with COVID-19

"We saw almost a switch turn a few days ago when everything in our neighborhoods and regions bloomed," Dr. Ryan Stanton said. "All of a sudden everyones allergies kicked in. We have had really high numbers over the past few days and moving on now as we get all of the spring allergies going."

Those allergy symptoms have left a lot of confusion with people wondering if their symptoms are truly allergies, or COVID-19.

"The symptoms of allergies tend to be nasal stuffiness, sinus pressure, headache," Dr. Stanton said. "So it tends to all be above the shoulders with the exception of some of the cough, but of course that is from the post nasal drip. Not from something actually in the lungs."

One pretty easy way to tell the difference between seasonal allergies or a virus is if you have a fever or not. Viruses come with a fever. Allergies don't.

"The biggest difference is going to be general flu like symptoms with the fatigue, achiness, and fever. Those are the characteristics of COVID," Dr. Stanton said.

If you do exhibit any of those symptoms, it is important to self isolate- and what people are doing now is already helping.

"The steps we have taken in Kentucky are flattening that curve significantly more than states around us that took slower actions, such as Tennessee, and so we know that's making a difference," Dr. Stanton said.

So if it is COVID-19, or any other virus, and not allergies, take those steps to care for yourself, and others.

