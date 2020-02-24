Allergy counts likely to spring up following rain

They say that rain is a good thing, but as far as spring allergies go, it's not all good.

With almost 8 inches of rain in Lexington so far this year, plants will likely produce a lot of pollen this spring.

"Every year I think we hear stories of how this is going to be the worst year for allergies and there's some truth to that because the pollen season has been longer each year than it has in the past," Dr. Priya Warrier, Allergist at Family Allergy and Asthma, said. "For example this year we have already started seeing tree pollen in February."

That tree pollen will definitely flare up some people's allergy symptoms.

On the flip side, upcoming rainy days can actually help pull pollen out of the air, making breathing conditions better for people allergic to the pollen.

"On the other hand, on a rainy day, people with mold allergies or dust allergies can expect an uptick in their symptoms because there is more moisture in the air promoting those allergens," Dr. Warrier said.

To best combat your allergies, it's important to visit an allergist to find out what you're allergic to and what they recommend for treatment.

Many of Dr. Warrier's patients get allergy shots to manage their symptoms.

"All of the other things I see as limiting your life whether you are avoiding your allergens or taking medications to help improve your symptoms. It doesn't change who you are," Dr. Warrier said. "Allergy shots on the other hand actually build your immunity, you're no longer allergic to the things you were before and therefore you are able to move on to a new you."

They give patients the freedom to go about their day without worrying about allergy medication.