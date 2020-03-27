Allergy season causes confusion amid COVID-19 pandemic

From allergy season, to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to the end of flu season, there are a lot of symptoms that are causing confusion.

"What we are trying to tell our patients is call our office if we can help reduce confusion, reassure," Dr. Priya Warrier, Family Allergy and Asthma, said. "We are definitely offering tele-health visits to try to minimize the number of patients we see in our office."

Dr. Warrier wants to clear the air when it comes to allergy symptoms versus COVID-19. With allergy season in full swing, simply the number of symptoms can make things confusing.

"Sneezing, itching, watery eyes. Your common allergy symptoms are going to be mainly allergies. It's the fever, which is not a common symptom of allergies, that's a concern symptom," Dr. Warrier said. "Fever and shortness of breath are symptoms you should take seriously and speak with your healthcare provider about or see someone about if they are severe."

With different types of allergens varying day to day with the changing weather pattern, things can become that much more challenging. Some days mold may be a concern, after a rainy day. Then on a dry, windy day it could be tree pollen. The good news is that there is a way to improve the situation in a sense.

"Make sure that you are taking care of your allergy symptoms so that you decrease the confusion," Dr. Warrier said.

Whether it be over the counter allergy medicine, immunotherapy, or however you choose to tackle your allergy symptoms.

You should contact your allergist or doctor if a symptom becomes a concern.

You can view more information on types of symptoms on Family Allergy and Asthma's website.

