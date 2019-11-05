Allison Ball retains office of Kentucky State Treasurer

Incumbent Kentucky State Treasurer, Republican Allison Ball will retain her position after beating out Democratic challenger Michael Bowman.

Ball is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and is an attorney specializing in bankruptcy cases. She is a former prosecuting attorney in Floyd County.

Ball, of Prestonsburg, says in her first term as treasurer she has been a watchdog of taxpayer dollars, has stopped fraud and embezzlement attempts and promoted financial literacy.

Ball supported a recently passed state law that established the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission, which is charged with improving the financial literacy of Kentuckians. Ball was also named the chair of the National Association of State Treasurer's Financial Education and Empowerment Committee.