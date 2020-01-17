Alltech is sending help to farmers in Australia after devastating bushfires

Severe thunderstorms are pelting some regions of Australia suffering from historic bushfires with powerful rain.

Alltech's Australia Farming Relief Fund will focus on helping on dairies, sheep and beef farms, and apiaries. (WKYT)

The storms are bringing much-needed relief to firefighters battling the worst fires the country has seen in decades.

The fires have already destroyed an estimated 10 million hectares, claiming 25 lives and killing wildlife and livestock.

A Central Kentucky business is doing its part to help Australia.

Alltech is supporting the country's agriculture industry, launching a global fundraising effort for farmers and pledging to match donations dollar-for-dollar.

It's part of the company's Australia Farming Relief Fund. It will provide goods and services to Alltech family companies Alltech Lienert Australia and KEENAN Australia.

"The bushfires have been devastating, but Australians are resilient, and we are committed to rallying around our farmers as they recover from this crisis,” said Mark Peebles, managing director of Alltech Lienert, which is located in Roseworthy, Australia.

The supplies will include hay, finished feed, feed supplements, silage, water troughs, fencing and non-perishable items.

The effort will initially focus on dairies, sheep and beef farms, and apiaries.

Alltech is also exploring partnerships that will offer longer-term mental health support for farmers grappling with trauma as a result of the fires.

You can donate to the Australia Farming Relief Fund online here.