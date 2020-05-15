Alternating school days? Online? How the next school year might look

When the new school year starts, Kentucky's students could find themselves attending classes in person, completely online, or in a combination of the two.

The Kentucky Department of Education released a new guidance document May 15 about questions schools and districts should consider when they are making plans for how to restart school for the 2020-2021 school year.

"This initial guidance provides schools and districts a framework for how they will need to start the 2020-2021 school year," said Interim Commissioner Kevin C. Brown. "We are first trying to ask the questions districts need to ask themselves when dealing with all of the complex issues that have arisen as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The state suggested four different scenarios.

Scheduled Rotations: Students would be assigned to groups and attend class on alternating times or days of the week. This would reduce class size and allow for greater social distancing. Meals would be served in the classrooms. When not at school.. students would continue project based learning.

Synchronous Opt-In: In this scenario parents would choose whether children attend in person or via live streaming requiring a heavy use of technology. Schools would have to ensure the same experience for all students and could include co-teaching.

Hybrid Model: Students would be sorted into groups alternating time in the classroom and at home. This would also require a heavy use of technology.

Fully Online: The fourth scenario would be fully online with all students would receive instruction at home. This reflects learning models that were in-place for the end of this school year. The state says it may be more appropriate for older students.

Many decisions on how to move forward are up to local boards of education and school-based decision-making councils.

"We hope districts, schools and communities will use these questions to help order their thoughts and think through the many issues that will be facing educators in the Commonwealth when school resumes," Brown said.

