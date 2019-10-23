‘Always’ products removing female symbol from hygiene products to be more inclusive

Hygiene product brand ‘Always’ is removing the female symbol from its packaging.

The move is an effort to be more inclusive.

Transgender activists and allies asked for the change in design on the wrapping for menstrual pads. They argued that not all people who menstruate identify as women and that not all women menstruate.

This is a step for the company in standing in alliance with transgender and gender nonbinary individuals.

Parent company Procter and Gamble said in a statement Tuesday that the brand has championed girls and women for decades and will continue to do so while being mindful of the diversity of women.

It’s unclear when the design change will take place.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.