Amazon confirms 'additional' COVID-19 cases at Lexington facility

Amazon confirms there are more positive COVID-19 cases at their facility in Lexington.

This comes after the company confirmed Tuesday that an employee at the LEX 2 facility tested positive for the virus.

A voicemail was sent out to employees this past Saturday about that first case and an employee sent it to us:

“Hello, this is Dylan Morgan, the general manager of LEX 2. Today, I learned of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at legs to the infected employee was last on-site March 20 and consistent with her daily processes, the site has been undergoing multiple cleanings. During this time we are following the CDC guidance to inform any coworkers who may have been in close contact with them we understand the risk of transmission for employees who are not within close contact with that individual to be low.”

WKYT received reports on Wednesday from Amazon employees that the company had told them about at least one more case at the facility, but Amazon denied those reports.

Now on Friday, Amazon confirms there are 'additional' cases, but did not say how many.

This is a developing story and we are working to get more details from Amazon.