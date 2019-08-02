Amazon fulfillment center in Lexington evacuated due to hazmat situation

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the Amazon fulfillment center on Mercer Road, after Lexington firefighters say a package started emitting vapor Friday morning.

Firefighters say at least six people required medical attention, after reporting burning in the eyes. They say roughly five hundred people have been evacuated from the building.

Lexington firefighters say a full hazmat crew has been called to the scene, and tests are being run to see what substance is causing the issue.

Buses have been called in to transport evacuated employees to the other Amazon location in Lexington.

WKYT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.

