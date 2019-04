Lauryn Sizemore, 16, of Dawson Springs, Ky., and her step-grandfather Glenn Harper were found in Orange Beach, Ala.

Sizemore was last seen in her bedroom late Friday night into Saturday morning. She was noticed missing around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday morning.

Orange Beach police found the two. Officers say Harper has been detained.

It's not clear if he's facing any charges.