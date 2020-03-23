Amber Alert canceled:1-year-old Ohio boy found after reported abduction

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was called off after a 1-year-old Perry County boy was found.

The alert was issued early Monday for a 1-year-old Perry County boy who authorities say was abducted by a man with violent tendencies.

Steele Colt Estep was taken by a man who is not his biological father and who assaulted him first, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported about midnight at a home in the 5800 block of Monday Creek Township Road in the city of Logan.

