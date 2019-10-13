Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl kidnapped from Ala.

Officials in Alabama issued an Amber Alert for Kamille McKinney, 3, who police believe was abducted. (Source: ALEA/WBRC)
By  | 
Updated: Sun 9:20 AM, Oct 13, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police are searching Sunday for a 3-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from Birmingham’s Tom Brown Village.

Kamille McKinney was last seen around 8:30 Saturday night. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is about 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

According to authorities, she was playing with other children in a yard when a dark-colored SUV drove up and two people grabbed her.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2019 WBRC via Gray Digital Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wbrc.com.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus