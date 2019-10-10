Amber Alert: Video shows woman who may know where missing 3-year-old NC girl is

Police are looking to identify a woman, left, who may have information into the disappearance of 3-year-old Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment, right. (Source: Greensboro Police Department)
By  | 
Updated: Thu 4:16 PM, Oct 10, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have information as to the whereabouts of a missing 3-year-old girl.

According to a post on the Greensboro, N.C. Police Department’s Facebook page, surveillance video taken near the scene where Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment went missing shows a woman standing in what appears to be a playground.

The child was taken from Phillips Avenue in Greensboro on Wednesday. An Amber Alert was issued shortly thereafter.

Police believe that she was taken by a 20-year-old black female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weight 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2019 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wmbfnews.com.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus