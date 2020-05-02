Amber Alert issued for missing child in Okaloosa County, Fla.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Alliarra Williams.

She was last seen on May 2 in the area of the 20 block of NW Robinwood Drive in Fort Walton Beach. She was wearing a pink Adidas jacket, pink shorts, and black tennis shoes.

The child may be in the company of Frankie Williams, who was last seen wearing a grey hat, a black hoodie, grey ripped jeans, and red shoes. He has a tattoo on his throat, possibly of Benjamin Franklin.

They may be traveling to the Pensacola, Florida area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Walton Police Department at 850-833-9546.

