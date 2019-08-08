Police: Woman, children take cover in ambulance during Lexington shooting

Lexington police are at the scene of a shooting investigation which may have involved an ambulance.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Raleigh Drive near Courtland Drive.

Police say a woman driving a black Toyota Camry was chased down and shot at. An ambulance responding to a separate call was in the area at the time and let the woman and two children inside the vehicle take cover.

The woman's car had its back windshield shot out, and the ambulance was also struck by gunfire.

Police are unsure why the woman was targeted, and investigators are hoping to obtain surveillance video to get information on potential suspects.