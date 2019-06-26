American Eagle flight to Lexington diverted after smoke found inside cockpit

An American Eagle flight heading to Lexington was diverted Wednesday morning after a report of smoke inside the cockpit.

Flight 4890, which originated from Charlotte, had to divert to the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tennessee. Pilots safely landed the plane just after 10 a.m.

Airport officials tell WCYB there were reports of smoke inside the cockpit. American Airlines said the flight was diverted because of a mechanical issue.

The flight had 52 passengers and four crew members. The Tri-Cities Airport said the landing had no impact to airport operations.

American Airlines said it was rebooking everyone on other flights to Lexington.