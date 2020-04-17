American Heart Assoc. talks about heart/stroke patients and COVID-19

The American Heart Association is urging people with heart disease to be cautious during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heart Risk Still

Health experts say those living with heart disease could be at a greater risk of infection.

“40 percent of the patients who are hospitalized have either cardiovascular or cardio-cerebral issues or diseases at baseline,” said American Heart Association's Jessica Donze Black.

According to the American Heart Association, Kentucky ranks among the lowest in the nation when it comes to cardiovascular health.

Experts say a person with heart disease could have a higher risk of developing severe complications from a COVID-19 infection. A finding that's seen disproportionately among African Americans.

“We do know that Black individuals are at a greater risk for developing the serious complications related to COVID-19. One of those risk factors that more common in the Black population is hypertension and hypertension has been found to be a risk factor for enhanced symptoms and severity of symptoms,” said Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Robert Salley.

To reduce the risk of contracting the virus, experts say it's very important for people with heart disease to abide by social distancing guidelines.

“These are patients that are usually in that age group who are more susceptible. They have the pre-existing conditions that can lead to bad outcomes,” said Clinical Chief of Cardiology Dr. Khaled Ziada.

Experts also recommend being aware of physical symptoms. They say if you start to feel symptoms of the virus such as fatigue and fever, or even symptoms of a heart attack seek help immediately.

“Some of the reluctance to call 911 and go to the emergency room has been causing some significantly worse outcomes in places like New York City. We don’t want that to happen here,” said Dr. Ziada.

The American Heath Association is still holding its annual Kentucky Heart Walk on May 9. However, this year the walk will be virtual. People are encouraged to participate by walking at a social distance where they are located.