American Legion post in Bourbon County loses $2,000 in scam

An American Legion post in Bourbon County lost $2,000 set aside for a Christmas dinner for children after a scam.

Randy Fisher, a finance officer at Post 257 in Millersburg, says the organization got a call that the electricity would be cut off if they didn't pay their bill.

The Better Business Bureau says this is a utility impostor scam. They say it's a fairly common scam and involves someone who knows specific information about your bill.

Fisher says the caller threatened to cut off the post's electricity in minutes if the bill wasn't paid. The caller told Fisher to pay using a Green Dot MoneyPak card.

Fisher later learned it was all part of the scam. The post is working to raise enough money to still provide the Christmas dinner for children on Dec. 14.

The BBB says scammers can have phone greetings that sound official.

Your power provider will never threaten immediate cutoffs, the BBB said, and will often work with you to pay your bill.